Police shoot, kill man with knife in southeast Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police early Saturday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred around 2:55 a.m. on the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Officers responded to a call about a missing male possibly armed with a knife. Officers arrived to find the man armed with the knife, and attempts were made to disarm him. The man refused to drop the knife and approached the officers, causing the officers to shoot the man, police said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.