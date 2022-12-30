51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Shootings

Police shoot, kill suspected road rage driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 12:13 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2022 - 3:44 pm
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane a ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane and Sunrise Avenue at in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane a ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane and Sunrise Avenue at in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
A road rage situation resulted in an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Nort ...
A road rage situation resulted in an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas. The suspect died after he was shot by police. (Sabrina /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane a ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas. The suspect died after he was shot by police. (Sabrina /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Las Vegas police fatally shot a person Friday in east Las Vegas.

A driver called police at 11 a.m. to report another driver pointed a gun at them amid a bout of road rage, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank.

Officers attempted to stop the driver who pointed the weapon, but Hank said the person with the gun drove off. It was unclear where the call originated from and where officers tried to pull the driver over.

Hank said officers ultimately shot the driver who had the weapon near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Further details were not immediately provided.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
3
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
4
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
5
2 people shot near Fremont Street Experience
2 people shot near Fremont Street Experience
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooti ...
Police shoot, injure man in Henderson
By / RJ

A Henderson resident had alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in. After one of the break-in suspects pulled a gun, a police officer shot the man.

More stories for you
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson
Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson
Las Vegas family sues over unintentional teen shooting
Las Vegas family sues over unintentional teen shooting
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino
Henderson police identify man shot by officer
Henderson police identify man shot by officer
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’