Police shoot, kill suspected road rage driver

Las Vegas police fatally shot a driver who allegedly pointed a weapon at them Friday in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane and Sunrise Avenue at in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near North Prince Lane and Sunrise Avenue at in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

A road rage situation resulted in an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas. The suspect died after he was shot by police. (Sabrina /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas. The suspect died after he was shot by police. (Sabrina /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

A driver called police at 11 a.m. to report another driver pointed a gun at them amid a bout of road rage, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank.

Officers attempted to stop the driver who pointed the weapon, but Hank said the person with the gun drove off. It was unclear where the call originated from and where officers tried to pull the driver over.

Hank said officers ultimately shot the driver who had the weapon near Colusa Circle and North Sacramento Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Further details were not immediately provided.

