Police shoot man outside Henderson business

Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres provides a briefing about an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Green Valley Plaza shopping center near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road in Henderson on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department is on scene Saturday morning at an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center near the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

Henderson police received a call around 8:05 a.m. Saturday about an incident at a business in the 2700 block of North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres said during a preliminary briefing.

According to Andres, a patron outside the business told officers there was a man who stated, “Get someone here right away. I’m going to stab someone.”

Henderson police found a man with a knife in front of the business.

The man began advancing toward officers, and on of the officers shot him. Andres said he doesn’t know how many shots were fired.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he’s believed to be in critical condition.

“Henderson police officers were uninjured during this encounter,” Andres said.

Andres said he’s proud of officers’ fast response time, which helped keep the public safe.

In response to a question about the number of officer-involved shootings this week, he said: “I think one of the most important things is this is unusual for our community.”

There’s no information to say it’s a trend, Andres said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

