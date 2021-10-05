76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Police shoot person near Clark High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 7:22 pm
 
The scene of an officer involved shooting near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue in Las Vegas, ...
The scene of an officer involved shooting near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
The scene of an officer involved shooting near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue in Las Vegas, ...
The scene of an officer involved shooting near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
Police cars block the entrance to a scene of an officer involved shooting near the 4100 block o ...
Police cars block the entrance to a scene of an officer involved shooting near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Police were investigating after an officer shot someone in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

The shooting occurred near Clark High School, at 4291 Pennwood Ave., police said.

Pennwood Avenue remained closed between Arville Street and Valley View Boulevard as of 9:30 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hundreds protest vaccine, Nevada mandate on Strip
Hundreds protest vaccine, Nevada mandate on Strip
2
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
3
A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav
A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav
4
Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts
Acquisition of The Cosmopolitan was shrewd move by MGM Resorts
5
New golf entertainment venue coming to Las Vegas
New golf entertainment venue coming to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Titus sponsors bill to regulate, ban bump stocks
By / RJ

The bill would treat bump stocks like fully automatic weapons, requiring registration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and generally banning their sale to civilians.