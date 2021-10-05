Police shoot person near Clark High School

Police were investigating after an officer shot someone in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

The shooting occurred near Clark High School, at 4291 Pennwood Ave., police said.

Pennwood Avenue remained closed between Arville Street and Valley View Boulevard as of 9:30 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide further details.

