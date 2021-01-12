40°F
Shootings

Police shooting in Henderson closes roads near Galleria mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 9:28 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2021 - 9:30 pm
(Getty Images)
Henderson police are investigating an “officer-involved shooting” on Monday night.

Galleria Drive and Stufflebeam Avenue are shut down as of 9:25 p.m., police said.

No other information was immediately available, but police are encouraging people to avoid the area as the scene is “active.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

