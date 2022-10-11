81°F
Shootings

Police shooting in North Las Vegas on Monday under investigation, officers say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 7:30 pm
 
North Las Vegas police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening, the department said.

The shooting was in the area of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

No further details were immediately released, including whether or not anybody had died.

Police announced the shooting in a Twitter post just after 7 p.m.

“Expect traffic delays for next several hours,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

