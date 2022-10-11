Police shooting in North Las Vegas on Monday under investigation, officers say

The shooting was in the area of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

(North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening, the department said.

No further details were immediately released, including whether or not anybody had died.

Police announced the shooting in a Twitter post just after 7 p.m.

“Expect traffic delays for next several hours,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.