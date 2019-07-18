Police shooting investigated in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting Wednesday night near Desert Inn Road and Sandhill Road.

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting that happened Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the east valley. (Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raymert and Sandhill drives in Las Vegas (Google maps)

Las Vegas police are investigating a police shooting that happened Wednesday night in the east valley.

The shooting happened near the intersection of South Sandhill Road and East Desert Inn Road on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.