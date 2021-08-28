108°F
Shootings

Police shooting just south of Tonopah leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2021 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2021 - 3:41 pm
(Getty Images)

A police shooting just south of Tonopah has left one person dead, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened on U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 37, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Twitter about 7:40 a.m. Saturday A Nye County deputy and an Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office deputy were both involved in the shooting.

The person shot by police has died, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said. Neither deputy was injured.

Traffic on the highway in the area has been reduced to one lane. Department of Public Safety officials were continuing to investigate the scene on Saturday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

