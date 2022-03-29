Police shooting reported east of downtown Las Vegas

Authorities were investigating gunfire in 2000 block of Palm Street on Monday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was reported Monday night in Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department said just after 6:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting near the 2000 block of Palm Street.

Police had blocked off an area near the Riviera Mobile Home park at 2038 Palm St, but it was not clear whether the shooting had taken place inside the community. Some residents were able to come and go as of 7:45 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.