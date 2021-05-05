78°F
Shootings

Police shooting reported in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2021 - 9:10 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after at least one officer opened fire in east Las Vegas.

Police were called at 8:16 p.m. to the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Mojave Road, according to an emailed statement from the department.

On Twitter, the department described the location of the call as an apartment complex. The circumstances of the initial call and subsequent police shooting remain unclear.

Metro described the situation as “dynamic” but no further information was immediately released.

It remained unclear as of 9:10 p.m. if anyone had been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

