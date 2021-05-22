62°F
Shootings

Police shooting reported in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 6:23 am
 
Updated May 22, 2021 - 8:50 am
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Wi ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate an officer-involed shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Win ...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 22, 2021, on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was Saturday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported on the 6200 block of Windfresh Drive, near West Sunset Road and South Hualapai Way, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

