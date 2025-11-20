54°F
Shootings

Police: Shooting suspect at large, 1 shot near Historic Westside

Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon in west Las Veg ...
Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon in west Las Vegas, according the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2025 - 4:29 pm
 

Police are looking for a shooting suspect after a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon in west Las Vegas, according the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Doolittle Avenue and J Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hosptial, according to Metro.

“There hasn’t been a shooting around here in a while. I hope nobody died,” said nearby resident Venus Banks.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

