Police: Shooting suspect at large, 1 shot near Historic Westside
Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon in west Las Vegas, according the Metropolitan Police Department.
The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Doolittle Avenue and J Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hosptial, according to Metro.
“There hasn’t been a shooting around here in a while. I hope nobody died,” said nearby resident Venus Banks.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
