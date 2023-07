It occurred in the 2100 block of Valley Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation in northwest Las Vegas on Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Valley Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.