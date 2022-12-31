Police shooting under investigation in Summerlin

It occurred near Banburry Cross Drive and Anasazi Drive.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation in Summerlin Friday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said at around 9:40 p.m. that the shooting occurred near Banburry Cross Drive and Anasazi Drive.

No further information was available.

Earlier today, Las Vegas police killed a suspected road rage driver who had pointed a gun at another driver in east Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.