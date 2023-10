The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation near UNLV on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not provide any information on who was shot or their condition.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.