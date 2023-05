The shooting occurred near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation Thursday night west of the Strip.

At around 11:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

No further information was available.

