Police shot man after he allegedly shot at them in casino parking lot

Officers shot Matthew Glunt after he shot at them, a senior Metro officer said.

Las Vegas police released more information Tuesday on a shooting that left a man injured. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Assistant Sheriff Yasina Yatomi shows the gun that Matthew Glunt allegedly used to shoot at two officers in a May 25 shooting at a press briefing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Sheriff Yasina Yatomi shows Matthew Glunt’s mugshot during a press briefing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Sheriff Yasina Yatomi shows body camera footage of an Matthew Glunt allegedly shooting at two police officers in an officer involved shooting from May 25 at a press briefing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and wounded a 48-year-old man suspected in a series of robberies after he allegedly shot at police officers, a senior Metro officer said.

Matthew Glunt was shot by Detective Christopher Gowens and Officer Joshua Leach in a parking lot at the Gold Coast, at West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi said in a press conference at Metro headquarters Tuesday.

Glunt was taken to University Medical Center and was “stable,” Yatomi said.

Police body camera footage from both Gowens and Leach was shown at the press conference and released to the media Tuesday.

“What you will see in this video is Glunt firing two rounds at our officers before we returned fire,” Yatomi said.

The footage shows a man that Yatomi said was Glunt holding up a CZ P-10 9 mm handgun.

Yatomi said Glunt pointed it towards officers and shot at them, firing five rounds in total.

In one of the videos, which are blurred from movement, it’s difficult to definitively see the man firing shots. But at least two, possibly three, popping sounds are heard in the video before a much louder barrage of gunfire is heard being fired by the officer who was wearing the body camera that captured the footage.

One video shows one of the officers shooting his Taser and then shouting “413” — the Metro code for person with a gun — presumably into his two-way radio as the man continues running.

The other video appears to show the other officer firing shots at the man as he appears to run away from officers.

Yatomi said Glunt ignored officers’ verbal commands. In the video footage, officers are heard yelling “Metro police! Get on the f—-ing ground!” and “Don’t f—-ing move!”

One officer shot his Taser but it wasn’t effective, Yatomi said.

“At that time, Glunt discharged his firearm towards officers,” Yatomi said.

Yatomi said Gowens fired 15 rounds from his Sig Sauer P320 9 mm handgun that was equipped with a tactical light.

Leach fired six rounds from his Smith and Wesson M&P 9 mm handgun, Yatomi said.

The officers arrested Glunt. Yatomi said they took life-saving measures by applying a tourniquet.

“Fortunately, none of our officers were seriously physically injured during this incident,” Yatomi said.

Gowens, 45, has worked for Metro since 2014, while Leach, 33, has been with the department since 2020.

Gowens is assigned to the investigative services division for the major violators/narcotics crimes bureau. Leach works in the east community policing division in northeast Las Vegas.

According to Review-Journal archives, Gowens was identified by Metro in two fatal police shootings in 2015 and 2016.

Yatomi said the shooting was precipitated by Metro’s investigation of a series of commercial robberies that had been happening in the Las Vegas and North Las Vegas since May 14. She didn’t say which businesses were targeted, but said the man would demand money through a note.

Several Metro units “combined their investigative efforts to locate and apprehend Glunt,” Yatomi said.

On Thursday, detectives saw Glunt walking to his parked vehicle on the top level of the parking garage on the east side of the Gold Coast.

Glunt is facing multiple charges including three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, three counts each of burglary and robbery counts and several other charges.

Yatomi said Glunt has several felony convictions on drug and robbery charges.

Both Gowens and Leach were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, which is routine for all Metro’s police shootings.

It’s the second Metro police shooting in 2023, Yatomi said. Both have been nonfatal.

they wouldn’t tell us anything

i only know what i saw on the news today but i tried to calling the prosecutors o ffice

He has cancer

I talked to him three hours before this all happened on thurs night , we agreed he was going to

he said he was goig to go out on his own terms

when

i don’t know

i hadn’t heard from matthew since hursday night

I called the DA’s s

I can’t get any information whatsoever

When they

t

to the best of my knowledge he was firing them so they would shoot him

suicide

because he’s dying anyway.

this is his third bout with cancer he just said he couldn’t do it again

espohagaul

third bout with cancer

testifular caner on 20s then bladder in his 30s

he was at the gold coast three hours before this happened waiting for room service

few days

i don’t know about that.

he told me that matthew had attempted to get a prescription for pain medication

my heart is broken

i don’t tknow if i’m ever going to get to see him

he was shot multiple

nobody will give me any information whatsoever

i’m going out there

i’m not getting much help from anybody

that’s what he’s telling us

he told us it’s stage 4, that it’s soread to his vlood

he just said if he coudlnt’ take enough

we

divorced

Matthew Glunt

I have no idea

I don’t know. I was told that I would have to

state attorney’s

He’s biplar

everything in his life

the answer is yet but

i know what he did is horrible but i know that he didn’t want to anybody, that he was wanin them to hurt him.

told you

Cecile Glunt, 73

The Villages

Big

,y hearts broken im in shock i dont’ have ansy answrs i just want to see my son before he dies

i don’t tknow if this ig going to be it or the cancer