Police surround Las Vegas apartments where shooter is believed hiding

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police surrounded an apartment in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning as part of an illegal shooting investigation.

Officers were called to apartments in the 2900 block of Clifford Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road, at 8:21 a.m. to investigate the illegal shooting. Police said they took one man into custody but “a second suspect is believed to be inside an apartment.”

Police cordoned off the area as officers attempted to communicate with the person inside the apartment. The call has prompted the evacuation of several apartments in the area. No injuries were reported.

“This is an ongoing and dynamic incident,” police said in a media release. “Citizens are advised to avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

