104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Shootings

Police surround Las Vegas apartments where shooter is believed hiding

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2021 - 10:29 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police surrounded an apartment in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning as part of an illegal shooting investigation.

Officers were called to apartments in the 2900 block of Clifford Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road, at 8:21 a.m. to investigate the illegal shooting. Police said they took one man into custody but “a second suspect is believed to be inside an apartment.”

Police cordoned off the area as officers attempted to communicate with the person inside the apartment. The call has prompted the evacuation of several apartments in the area. No injuries were reported.

“This is an ongoing and dynamic incident,” police said in a media release. “Citizens are advised to avoid the area.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
Rare monsoon rain returns to much of Las Vegas Valley
2
Sales climbing in Henderson luxury mountainside community
Sales climbing in Henderson luxury mountainside community
3
Garth Brooks plays first country concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks plays first country concert at Allegiant Stadium
4
‘SNL’ star’s parents said she was ‘weird,’ but look at her now
‘SNL’ star’s parents said she was ‘weird,’ but look at her now
5
Donald Trump cheered at UFC 264 on Las Vegas Strip
Donald Trump cheered at UFC 264 on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST