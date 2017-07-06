Police think boy, 12, shot himself in back in east Las Vegas

A 12-year-old boy might have shot himself in the back late Wednesday in the eastern valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured late Wednesday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He might have shot himself while pulling a gun from his pants about 11:50 p.m. in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

“The gunshot wound and injuries are very consistent with that,” he said.

The boy was a passenger inside a Honda Civic when “a whole bunch of shots” were fired near Whispering Pines Avenue and Angel Falls Street.

He was with a few other people, who drove him to his parent’s house on the 2600 block of Amber Crest Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive.

He was hospitalized with a graze wound to his lower back. He was expected to live.

The shooting was not gang-related, Kisfalvi said.

