Police think boy, 12, shot himself in back in east Las Vegas

A 12-year-old boy might have shot himself in the back late Wednesday in the eastern valley, Las Vegas police said.
He might have shot himself while pulling a gun from his pants about 11:50 p.m. in a neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.
“The gunshot wound and injuries are very consistent with that,” he said.
The boy was a passenger inside a Honda Civic when “a whole bunch of shots” were fired near Whispering Pines Avenue and Angel Falls Street.
He was with a few other people, who drove him to his parent’s house on the 2600 block of Amber Crest Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive.
He was hospitalized with a graze wound to his lower back. He was expected to live.
The shooting was not gang-related, Kisfalvi said.
