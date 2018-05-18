Police think Las Vegas street robbery led to man being shot

Las Vegas police are investigating a central Las Vegas shooting early Friday morning after a man showed up at a hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back.

Police blocked off a portion of Lorenzi Street, near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard during an investigation of an early Friday morning shooting. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said University Medical Center personnel notified police about 12:50 a.m. after the man was brought in. He is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Kisfalvi said the shooting might have been the result of a street robbery.

About 2 a.m. Friday officers blocked off a portion of Lorenzi Street, near Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, as investigators photographed the sidewalk outside an apartment complex.