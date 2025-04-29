Police to discuss shooting that maimed woman in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jonathan Riddle and Martha Carbajal, a mother of four who said she was randomly shot in the eye while driving home, will meet with reporters to ask the community for help with the case, according to an emailed statement.

A bullet hole is seen inside of Martha Carbajal’s car after she was shot while driving after making a wrong turn on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martha Carbajal, who was shot while driving after making a wrong turn, poses for a portrait inside of her car that she was shot in on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police on Tuesday are expected to discuss an October shooting that maimed a woman in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police previously said they had responded to a shooting in the 500 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near East Bonanza Road, at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Metro would not release details of the circumstances of the shooting at the time, but said that one victim had been taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Lost her right eye

In a later interview, Carbajal shared what she said happened that night.

Around 6:30 p.m., she said, she had just finished shopping near Charleston and Nellis boulevards. She said she had plans to see a movie and get sushi with her boyfriend.

While driving home, Carbajal said, she suddenly felt the urge to use the bathroom and turned right onto North Lamb Boulevard, looking for somewhere to stop. When she turned again, she entered a dead-end street where the Vera Johnson Manor B apartment complex is located, she said. Realizing there would be no available bathroom, she tried to leave.

It was then, Carbajal said, that she began hearing multiple loud blasts that sounded like fireworks. Searching for the source of the commotion — and, hopefully, a “shortcut” out of the housing complex she had driven into — she craned her neck. After that, all Carbajal could remember, she said, was hearing an even louder “explosion” and feeling an intense pain on the right side of her face.

Officers arrived, and Carbajal was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She said she woke up hours later and learned that she had lost her right eye.

