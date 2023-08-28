91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Police to release details on fatal shooting of suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 8:32 am
 
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, ...
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more information Monday on the fatal shooting of a suspect who stabbed an officer.

Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin will address the media at 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Metropolitan Police Officer Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, fatally shot a suspect as police responded to a domestic violence call, and a person stabbed another officer with an “edged weapon,” according to a statement from Metro.

The initial call for the domestic disturbance was made to police around 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road.

Police said the officer who was stabbed was released from University Medical Center Friday. Neither he nor the person who was killed had been identified as of Monday.

Sacba has been put on paid administrative leave pending investigations into the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
2
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police identify officer who shot, killed person during domestic violence arrest
Police identify officer who shot, killed person during domestic violence arrest
Police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed during arrest
Police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed during arrest
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
1 killed in suspected self-defense shooting, police say
1 killed in suspected self-defense shooting, police say
Coroner identifies man shot in central valley homicide
Coroner identifies man shot in central valley homicide
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas