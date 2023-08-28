Police to release details on fatal shooting of suspect

Las Vegas police are expected to provide more information Monday on the fatal shooting of a suspect who stabbed an officer.

A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin will address the media at 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Metropolitan Police Officer Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, fatally shot a suspect as police responded to a domestic violence call, and a person stabbed another officer with an “edged weapon,” according to a statement from Metro.

The initial call for the domestic disturbance was made to police around 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road.

Police said the officer who was stabbed was released from University Medical Center Friday. Neither he nor the person who was killed had been identified as of Monday.

Sacba has been put on paid administrative leave pending investigations into the shooting.

