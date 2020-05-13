Police to share details on Sunday’s officer-involved shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road.

The Metropolitan Police Department is expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in the southeast Las Vegas Valley that critically wounded a man.

Assistant Sheriff Christopher Darcy will hold a news conference about the shooting at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Metro said. Earlier on Wednesday, police identified three officers and two sergeants who were involved in the shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. At 7:18 p.m., police were called to the address for a report of an “intoxicated male” causing a disturbance at an apartment complex. A security guard told police that the man had a gun.

A Las Vegas police helicopter unit flew to the area and an officer observed “the male on a third floor balcony and confirmed the suspect was armed,” police said.

“Arriving patrol officers set up a containment plan in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” police said. “The patrol officers saw the suspect exit the apartment holding the firearm, which he pointed towards them. The officers fired, striking the suspect.”

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition as of Sunday. No update has been provided by police about the man’s condition, and he had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

The officers involved in the shooting were Sgt. Justin Diebold, 36; Sgt. Stephen Trzpis, 40; Brendan Hansen, 33; Daniel Lapolla, 24; and Austin Lea, 26, Metro said Wednesday morning.

Metro said Diebold and Trzpis have been with the department since 2005. Hansen, Lapolla and Lea have been with the department since 2017. They are all assigned to the community policing division in the southeast area command. The shooting is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

