Police trying to identify vehicle, suspects in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle and suspects involved in a Sunday morning shooting near Fremont Street.

Photo of the vehicle that police say was involved in a shooting near Fremont Street (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

About 5:30 a.m. Sunday an argument broke out between a group of people in a vehicle and others standing on the sidewalk near Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

A male bystander was struck when someone fired a round through the passenger side window of the vehicle. He was taken to University Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are searching for the vehicle, a white two-door sedan with a sunroof and a black stripe down the sides. The sedan has damage just behind the passenger door, and the window was shattered during the shooting. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard South and then west on Bridger Avenue.

Detectives are also asking the intended victims of the shooting, who left before police arrived, to step forward to identify the shooter and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or involved suspects or vehicle can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Area Command investigators at 702-828-4125 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV