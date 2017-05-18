Police work barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard is shut down Wednesday night in the northeast valley while police work a barricade situation.

Police think a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment at 4320 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. A heavy police presence in the area has temporarily shut down Las Vegas Boulevard between Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard.

Gordon said the man was driving a four-door Saturn with his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend before an argument ensued about 7:45 p.m. He pulled into 4385 Las Vegas Blvd. North and talked with his girlfriend. The man pulled out a handgun and shot it once, Gordon said. The girlfriend was not shot but her face was injured. Gordon said it might’ve been caused by the gunpowder residue.

The girlfriend then ran to a 99 Cents Only store and called police, he said.

The man took off and left the Saturn near Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road before barricading himself in the apartment, Gordon said.

Police have evacuated several nearby apartments. SWAT is on scene.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

4320 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas, NV