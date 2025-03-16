Possible shooting at Las Vegas Strip hotel; police say no victims at this point

Police are responding to a Las Vegas strip hotel for reports of a possible shooting, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are responding to a Las Vegas Strip hotel for reports of a possible shooting around the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on March 15, 2025, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded Saturday to Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip after reports of a possible shooting there sent hotel guests running and panicking.

The call came in Saturday around 5:38 p.m. in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Police said there were “no victims or evidence of a shooting” but that the property was evacuated for cautionary reasons. The public were being asked to avoid the area.

People outside Circus Circus on Saturday evening spoke of the fear they felt.

“At some point, peopled start[ed] running to the back and start[ed] hiding … [another] woman told me that she heard gunshots as well. And at that point it was really scary,” said Shahiera Langendam, who was inside the hotel. “People started crying. People started yelling. People started running. … This was actually the most scariest thing I have ever experienced.”

Andrew Cannezzaro, of West Palm Beach, Florida, said he and his girlfriend were staying at Circus Circus. After heading out to the Strat Saturday afternoon, they returned to Circus Circus at around 6:30 p.m. to see what they described as a “wall” of police officers outside the hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

