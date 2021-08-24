99°F
Shootings

Pregnant woman injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated August 24, 2021 - 6:28 pm
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, on the 4 ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, on the 4100 block of Abrams Avenue in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after she was shot in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of Abrams Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday in response to reports of a shooting, police said. The neighborhood is near Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

The wounded woman was taken to North Vista Hospital, then transported to University Medical Center, police said.

Lt. Brian Boxler said the woman and her baby were medically stable as of 6:15 p.m. Their condition was not known.

A suspected shooter was in custody, Boxler said. That person was not immediately identified.

Further details were not released.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

