Prosecutors to seek death for suspect in fatal Las Vegas Strip shooting

Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the ...
Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, is led into a courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom ...
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom after a post-indictment hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2025 - 12:48 pm
 

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting to death two people on the Las Vegas Strip in June.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, was indicted last month on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Authorities have said he killed Rodney and Tanisha Finley over a social media feud. The livestreamed shooting occurred in front of the Fountains of Bellagio.

“The Defendant proceeded to shoot at the victims 7 times, all while there were dozens of people standing and walking in the immediate area of the shooting,” prosecutors said in their Wednesday filing.

Ruiz and Rodney Finley were both YouTubers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

