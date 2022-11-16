Rapper Blueface arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting last month

Johnathan Porter, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in October near Interstate 15 and West Sunset Road.

The rapper Blueface was arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with a shooting in October near Interstate 15 and West Sunset Road.

The rapper, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at about 2:40 p.m. on arrest warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the 6300 block of Windy Road, Metro said.

Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.

He’ll be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure, police said.

Metro released Porter’s booking photo on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Blueface, who grew up and is based in Los Angeles, burst on to the hip-hop scene in 2018 with his viral hit “Thotiana.”

