Rapper wanted after court issues bench warrant for arrest

Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court alongside his attorneys, Kristina Wildeveld, left, and Caitlyn McAmis at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rapper known as Blueface is subject to arrest in Clark County after allegedly violating the conditions of his parole and probation sentence following a 2022 shooting at a local strip club, District Court records show.

The court on Thursday issued a bench warrant for Johnathan Porter’s arrest.

Attorney Kristina Wildeveld told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the warrant stems from an incident during a concert in Utah in which a fan had thrown something on stage.

Video footage published by TMZ shows the rapper shoving a woman.

Porter later turned himself into California authorities, which triggered the violation here, Wildeveld said.

He is aware of the warrant and anxious to get it taken care of and to put his legal troubles behind him so that he can focus on his family and his career, Wildeveld added.

Porter was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to battery and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, records show. The rapper had been accused in a shooting outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas.

The victim, who suffered a graze wound to a hand, told the Metropolitan Police Department that he was attacked by members of Porter’s entourage and that someone had shot at his vehicle, according to Porter’s arrest report.

Porter initially faced an attempted murder charge.

Lat year, a District Court judge ordered Porter to pay more than $13 million as part of a lawsuit filed by the company that operated the club, which blamed the rapper’s actions for the loss of its license and eventual closure.

