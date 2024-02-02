49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Rapper wanted after court issues bench warrant for arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 5:51 pm
 
Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court alongside his attorneys, ...
Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court alongside his attorneys, Kristina Wildeveld, left, and Caitlyn McAmis at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rapper known as Blueface is subject to arrest in Clark County after allegedly violating the conditions of his parole and probation sentence following a 2022 shooting at a local strip club, District Court records show.

The court on Thursday issued a bench warrant for Johnathan Porter’s arrest.

Attorney Kristina Wildeveld told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the warrant stems from an incident during a concert in Utah in which a fan had thrown something on stage.

Video footage published by TMZ shows the rapper shoving a woman.

Porter later turned himself into California authorities, which triggered the violation here, Wildeveld said.

He is aware of the warrant and anxious to get it taken care of and to put his legal troubles behind him so that he can focus on his family and his career, Wildeveld added.

Porter was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to battery and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, records show. The rapper had been accused in a shooting outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas.

The victim, who suffered a graze wound to a hand, told the Metropolitan Police Department that he was attacked by members of Porter’s entourage and that someone had shot at his vehicle, according to Porter’s arrest report.

Porter initially faced an attempted murder charge.

Lat year, a District Court judge ordered Porter to pay more than $13 million as part of a lawsuit filed by the company that operated the club, which blamed the rapper’s actions for the loss of its license and eventual closure.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
4
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
CARTOONS: Democrats have a Biden back-up plan
5
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Three shot in North Las Vegas, police say
Three shot in North Las Vegas, police say
Suspect detained in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Suspect detained in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
After shooting, how is UNLV community emotionally? Survey will find out
After shooting, how is UNLV community emotionally? Survey will find out
Man accused in fatal Las Vegas stabbing arrested in Kentucky
Man accused in fatal Las Vegas stabbing arrested in Kentucky