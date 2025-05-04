Reckless driving leads to gunshots, injuring ‘uninvolved party’ near Jones, 215 Beltway

A person in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon — and a person in a third vehicle was shot, police said.

Man who Henderson police say was accidentally shot dead is identified

A person in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle during a confrontation near the 215 Beltway and Jones Boulevard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon — and a person in a third vehicle who had nothing to do with the confrontation was hit by gunfire, police said.

Police were called to the area just after 3 p.m. following a report that a person had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steven Skenandore said in a text message Saturday. That person was treated for a non-life-threatening wound at a local hospital Saturday afternoon, Skenandore said.

Officers learned that two vehicles had been “driving recklessly” in the area following an earlier confrontation. At some point, an occupant in one of the vehicles began shooting at the other vehicle, police said.

An “uninvolved party” in a third vehicle was struck by gunfire, Skenandore said.

Jones Boulevard intersects twice with the 215 Beltway. Saturday’s shooting happened at the northernmost of the two intersections.

As of late Saturday afternoon, Metro investigators were still investigating the incident.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.