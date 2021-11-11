Red Rock Canyon scenic loop shut after NHP officer-involved shooting

The Red Rock Canyon scenic loop was closed early Thursday while a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol officers was investigated.

The Red Rock Canyon LV Twitter account tweeted about the closure just before 8 a.m. on a day when the park was to waive its usual entry fees for the Veterans Day holiday.

“The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today,” the tweet said. “We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations.”

The tweet then directed people to an online web page that lists trails outside the 13-mile scenic loop.

The Metropolitan Police Department issued a news release a short time later saying it was “investigating an OIS (officer-involved shooting) involving NHP at Red Rock Canyon.

“No Metro officers discharged their weapons during the incident,” it said.

Inquiries seeking more information from the Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police were pending Thursday morning.

The closure disrupted plans for a hiking trip for Steve Kulczyk and his family who were visiting Las Vegas from Buffalo, New York.

“We are out here on vacation in Las Vegas, been coming here for years,” he said. “Red Rock is always one of the places we stop. We love hiking the trails but we got here and saw this.”

Kulczyk said he and family were changing plans but described it as a minor inconvenience after learning there was a shooting involving an NHP trooper.

“We just hope no one has been killed or seriously injured,” he said. “That’s all we are really thinking about right now.”

Diana Reyes of San Francisco, visiting Las Vegas this week to celebrate her birthday with friends, arrived to take an e-bike tour at the scenic loop only to discover the loop closed with police blocking the entry.

“I’m pretty shocked,” she said. “I thought Las Vegas was a lot safer. We were looking at the local news and there is a lot of shooting going on.”

Along the highway multiple tourists stopped along the roadside to ask reporters what was going on. Some got out and took snapshots of the massive police presence on the loop with dozens of police vehicles parked in front of the mountainous background.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.