Report of shooting results in central Las Vegas standoff

No one was injured Thursday morning after a call about an illegal shooting turned into a barricade in the central valley.

Las Vegas police stage near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard early Thursday morning after reports of illegal shooting at an apartment complex at 6100 Carmen Blvd. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Thursday morning after a call about an illegal shooting turned into a barricade in the central valley.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. to reports that someone had fired at least one shot at the Collage apartments, 6100 Carmen Blvd., near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson.

Residents in neighboring apartments were given the option to evacuate to Culley Elementary School across the street from the complex.

The person who fired the shot refused to leave the apartment, but was taken into custody about 4:30 a.m., Clarkson said. No injuries were reported.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

6100 Carmen Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada