Report says California officer was injured during Las Vegas shooting

Records released Wednesday include the summary of an FBI interview with a police officer from Newport Beach, California, who was shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The Las Vegas Village festival grounds on the Las Vegas Strip Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman opened fire killing 58 and injuring more than 500 Sunday night. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

Police tape blocks a section of West Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, October 2, 2017, outside the Mandalay Bay hotel/casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Festival grounds for Route 91 rise in the background as Las Vegas police investigate following an active shooter situation that left over 50 dead and over 500 injured on the Las Vegas Strip during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The officer’s name is redacted from the report, but the Los Angeles Times reported that Officer Troy Zeeman was honored in March for helping more than 20 concertgoers to safety during the October shooting, “despite being wounded by gunfire.”

The Newport Beach Police Department could be reached for comment Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were injured during the mass shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead.

According to the FBI report, a Newport Beach police officer was with a large group that was standing to the right of the stage on the night of Oct. 1. He had gone into a bar to order drinks when he heard the first series of shots.

“When the second series of shots was heard people started to panic,” according to the report.

Two or three minutes into the shooting, the officer was shot in the leg. He then began leading his group to safety.

“He would wait until the gunman paused shooting and then tell his group to run,” the document states.

The officer believed the gunman was targeting his group because the area was well-lit.

“People who were in the shadows did not seem to be getting shot at,” according to the report.

The group forced its way through a fence and encountered Las Vegas police officers who were behind a vehicle. The group stayed with the officers for about 15 minutes before heading to Hooters Hotel for shelter.

After people at Hooters started to panic, the group went to Coco’s Bakery Restaurant nearby. When the injured officer determined it was safe, he walked to an ambulance to receive treatment.

The two-page FBI report was among 2,000 pages of documents released Wednesday under court order by the Metropolitan Police Department. It indicates that the interview was conducted Oct. 2.

