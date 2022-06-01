Report says man yelled ‘shoot me’ before being shot by Henderson police

The man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the neck and lower back, according to his arrest report.

A man who was holding what police suspect was a replica BB gun yelled “shoot me” before he was shot by Henderson police officers, according to an arrest report released Wednesday.

Kenneth Dehart, 23, was shot by officers James Brown and Cody Obergh around 7 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near Burkholder Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

A resident called police that morning to report that Dehart was breaking into vehicles, but when officers arrived, Dehart ran away through several backyards.

“The suspect stood up and stated, ‘Shoot Me’ began raising his hands and produced a black firearm in his right hand,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Dehart was shot in the neck and lower back and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the report.

Police later said he was holding what they suspect was a replica BB gun at the time he was shot.

Brown has been with the department less than a year, after joining in July. Obergh has been with the department since 2017. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Dehart was charged with two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

