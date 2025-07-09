Report: Woman arrested in Strip shooting case was ‘agitated’ by ‘joke’

An Iowa woman suspected of shooting a man on the Las Vegas Strip last month over a “joke” that “agitated” her was arrested last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Online records show Secret White, 20, was booked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm, and remained in custody as of Wednesday morning. White made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, where a public defender was appointed to represent her and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 22.

Metro officers were called to the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South at about 4:45 a.m. June 8 after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a copy of White’s arrest report obtained Tuesday. A man called dispatchers and told them he was shot by an unknown woman.

‘Agitated’ over a joke

The man, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, told detectives he and some friends were on their way back to a hotel room on the Strip after a night out when they had crossed paths with another group that police say White was part of. While with his friends, the victim reportedly directed a joke at White’s crowd, which according to her arrest report prompted her to appear “agitated.”

White then pulled out a handgun from an apparent tote bag, police said. White allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and his friends and opened fire after they began to flee — and shot multiple rounds while doing so, the victim told police.

The victim and others in the group ran nearby to the valet area at Circus Circus, where they were met by armed security who notified police of the shooting, according to the report. Officers were later provided access to security footage that reportedly showed the entire shooting unfold.

The surveillance footage shows White was one of six adults in a group walking north on Las Vegas Boulevard when they encountered the victim and his group, according to the arrest report. Police said the security recording showed White produce a firearm, drop it, picking it up and then firing multiple rounds at the victim as he’s running toward Circus Circus.

White and the rest of the suspect group could then be seen walking together to the Circus Circus parking lot, police said.

Returned to Las Vegas

The group eventually split into two parties, while White and others could be seen entering a white Mercedes sedan that left the casino hotel heading south on the Strip, according to the arrest report. Detectives later learned that the Mercedes had a temporary Arizona license plate connected to an owner whose name was redacted, but matched a description of man seen from the suspect group in the Circus Circus footage.

Police later found an Instagram account linked to the man, whose most recent post showed him posing with White, according to the report. Other posts showed White wearing the same jacket that had been worn by the woman seen shooting at the victims from the Circus Circus security footage.

Detectives were told that White had returned to Las Vegas on July 3, according to the report, and later took her into custody near the intersection Tropicana and Paradise Roads.

Once in custody, White interviewed with detectives and reportedly identified herself on the surveillance footage and said she was on Las Vegas Boulevard when the shooting took place, but denied shooting the gun at the victim or his group. She was taken into custody following the interview.

