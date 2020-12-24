Resident, assailant critically wounded in Las Vegas shooting

The shooting early Thursday occurred as a resident of the apartment complex on the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street was accosted as he returned from the gym, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting early Thursday during an attempted robbery in the southeast valley that left two people critically wounded.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at 4:30 a.m., a man in his late 20s was returning home from the gym to his apartment in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Russell Road, when two males unknown to him approached his vehicle “in an apparent robbery attempt.”

“At some point one of the male suspects fired multiple times into the vehicle striking the victim,” Spencer said. “During that gunfire, one of the other … males was also struck.”

The victim was able to drive his vehicle a short distance and call 911. He and one of his assailants were found by police at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

The individual who fired the shots fled the area on foot and has not been located. Spencer urged anyone with information on the crime or the gunman’s identity to call police.

Tipsters can call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit tips online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

