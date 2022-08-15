80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Rideshare passenger shot in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2022 - 7:19 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured when a gunman opened fire on a rideshare driver and passenger in central Las Vegas early Monday, Las Vegas police said.

Lt. David Gordon said at 3:35 a.m., a male rideshare driver gave a ride to a woman in the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards when a man exited a nearby sport utility vehicle and approached the rideshare driver’s car.

“He engaged in a brief conversation before shooting multiple rounds into the rideshare car,” Gordon said. “A female passenger who was in the back seat was struck at least one time.”

The gunman fled and could not immediately be located.

Police said the rideshare driver drove his passenger to a nearby hospital. Gordon described her as being in stable condition, noting she is expected to survive. It is not immediately clear what prompted the man to start shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
2
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
False shooter report causes panic at Las Vegas airport
3
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
Injured Raiders star attends Aces game before preseason game
4
Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday
Storms threaten, but drop limited rain around Las Vegas on Sunday
5
1st bet wins in renovated Caesars Palace casino dome
1st bet wins in renovated Caesars Palace casino dome
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST