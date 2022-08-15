Rideshare passenger shot in central Las Vegas

One person was injured when a gunman opened fire on a rideshare driver and passenger in central Las Vegas early Monday, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said at 3:35 a.m., a male rideshare driver gave a ride to a woman in the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards when a man exited a nearby sport utility vehicle and approached the rideshare driver’s car.

“He engaged in a brief conversation before shooting multiple rounds into the rideshare car,” Gordon said. “A female passenger who was in the back seat was struck at least one time.”

The gunman fled and could not immediately be located.

Police said the rideshare driver drove his passenger to a nearby hospital. Gordon described her as being in stable condition, noting she is expected to survive. It is not immediately clear what prompted the man to start shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.