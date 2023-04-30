‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
The man was found in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard.
A man was killed in a neighborhood near Charleston and Jones boulevards overnight, apparently the victim of a shooting, police said.
According to a Metropolitan Police Department statement, officers responding to reports of gunfire found the man in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity hadn’t been officially released yet, but groups of mourners who showed up to the scene later Sunday referred to the victim as Lenny.
Somebody had initially spray painted what appeared to be the words “RIP LENS” on a wall near where the shooting happened. However, when another group of young men showed up to the scene early Sunday afternoon, one of those men covered over that first graffiti with black spray paint and wrote “RIP LENNY.”
“It’s everyone’s loss,” one of the mourners said. All of them declined to speak to a reporter as they left flowers and candles under the “RIP LENNY” message.
Metro homicide detectives are investigating.
The man’s name as well as his cause and manner of death — if his death was a homicide — will be officially released by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Police are urging anybody with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.