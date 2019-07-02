Road rage shooting investigated in northeast Las Vegas

An apparent road rage incident led to a shooting in the northeast valley early Tuesday. Nobody was injured.

The incident started about 2:15 a.m. at Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North when a man turning his vehicle left onto Pecos inadvertently cut off a white pickup truck, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

“The man driving the pickup truck pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and uttered something the victim could not discern,” Gordon said.

The suspect followed the victim a few blocks south to his residence on the 3500 block of San Antonio Avenue where he fired at least eight shots into the victim’s vehicle while he was seated inside.

The suspect fled the scene eastbound on San Antonio, Gordon said.

