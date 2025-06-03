79°F
Road rage shooting on southern Las Vegas Beltway leaves 1 dead

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2025 - 8:47 pm

A road rage incident left one person dead Monday evening, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the westbound 215 Beltway between Jones and Rainbow boulevards.

Witnesses told police that the victim was shot after charging at someone with a knife.

The suspect was detained by officers, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The westbound 215 is closed between Jones and Rainbow, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

