Road rage shootout leaves vehicles hit in southwest Las Vegas, police say

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m., police said. The area of West Tropicana is home to a number of restaurants and other businesses.

Man facing attempted murder in Las Vegas shooting that police said targeted an officer

Teen accused of shooting at police officer was out of custody on earlier drug arrest, judge says

Man shot by security officers after firing at entrance to Nellis AFB, police say

An episode of road rage led to multiple vehicles being hit with gunfire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to police.

Lt. Sam Bonner of the Metropolitan Police Department said a road rage argument between people in separate vehicles led to the shootout in the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

“As a result of road rage, two vehicles began shooting at each other,” Bonner said in a text message.

Bonner said “several vehicles in the area were struck with gunfire,” though no injuries had been reported as of early Friday evening.

The area of West Tropicana, near Tropicana and South Fort Apache Road is home to a number of restaurants and other businesses.

Bonner said the suspects were still at large as of early Friday evening.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.