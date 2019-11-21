Robbery suspect dies after being shot by Henderson police

An 18-year-old robbery suspect shot by Henderson police Wednesday night has died, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Police prepare to discuss an active scene investigation Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 550 Marks Street in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 18-year-old robbery suspect shot by Henderson police Wednesday night has died, police confirmed Thursday morning.

A news release from the Henderson Police Department said officers responded at 7:13 p.m. to a restaurant in the 1200 block of West Warm Springs Road “in reference to a panic alarm coming from the freezer of a fast food establishment.” Police found a 35-year-old male employee in the freezer with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable.

“Witnesses on scene directed officers to the area the suspect had last been seen,” police said in the release. “The male suspect was located on foot on a nearby median armed with two handguns. Officers contacted the male, who immediately began firing shots at officers, resulting in the use of deadly force.”

No officers were injured. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police said the deceased is believed to be “a primary suspect in several armed commercial robberies that recently occurred within the city of Henderson,” police said.

Police said at the scene Wednesday night that preliminary information indicated an attempted robbery was unfolding when the restaurant employee was shot.

The officer-involved shooting is the fifth in Henderson in 2019.

