Robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Summerlin

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, in Summerlin. (Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times by Las Vegas police early Friday morning in Summerlin.

Officers were investigating a series of armed robberies just after midnight Friday when they found two robbery suspects in a vehicle in a parking lot of a Sinclair station at Covington Cross and North Town Center drives, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said.

One of the suspects “pulled a firearm” on officers,who then fired at the man, shooting him multiple times, Yatomi said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Friday morning.

The other robbery suspect was also hospitalized with minor injuries that she sustained “as a result of the incident,” Yatomi said.

It was unclear if either person fired at officers. Yatomi declined to release further details about the shooting on Friday morning.

Roads in the immediate area are expected to be closed for the investigation until mid-morning. Summerlin Parkway is not affected.

The shooting marks the ninth police shooting involving Metro officers in 2019, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The names of the officers involved will be released in 48 hours, and a press conference about the shooting will be held in 72 hours, according to Metro policy.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.