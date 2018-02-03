Second lien filed against Las Vegas shooter’s home in Mesquite

Overton Power District No. 5 filed a $530.29 claim against Paddock’s home on Jan. 23, Clark County records show. The house is at 1372 Babbling Brook Court, some 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Strip gunman Stephen Paddock's house in Mesquite is seen on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another lien for unpaid utility service was filed against Strip gunman Stephen Paddock’s house in Mesquite.

Overton Power District No. 5 filed a $530.29 claim against Paddock’s home on Jan. 23, Clark County records show. The house is at 1372 Babbling Brook Court, some 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Paddock killed himself after carrying out the Route 91 Harvest massacre, authorities say. His house remained empty as of November.

The power district, which serves 15,600 customers in northeast Clark County, files maybe two or three liens per month, General Manager Mendis Cooper said Friday.

After the Oct. 1 shooting, the utility kept the power on at Paddock’s house so police could conduct their investigation. Power district officials hoped a family member would take over the house, but no one did. After a few months, the utility turned the power off and filed the lien, Cooper said.

The power remains off, he added.

It was the second lien filed on Paddock’s house since the shooting: The Virgin Valley Water District in December filed a $213.73 claim for unpaid water service.

Paddock, 64, opened fire at concertgoers of the Route 91 country music festival from a 32nd-floor suite at nearby Mandalay Bay. He killed 58 people and injured hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock Lien on Mesquite home by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd