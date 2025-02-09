Second officer in fatal North Las Vegas police shooting identified

The North Las Vegas Police Department released new details about the officer-involved shooting that left officer Jason Roscow and suspect Alexander Mathis dead.

Personnel depart the scene of a North Las Vegas Police officer-involved shooting along the 4700 block of High Creek Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas police have released the name of a second police officer involved in a shooting Tuesday that left officer Jason Roscow and a 25-year-old man dead.

Officer Luis Macias-Venegas was identified by the North Las Vegas Police Department in a press release issued Saturday night.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday said Alexander Mathis also died in the shooting.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at someone just before 2:15 p.m. near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte.

The suspect, who was armed, ignored officers’ commands and fled, police said. When he later approached Roscow, “an exchange of gunfire ensued,” a police press release said.

Roscow, a 17-year veteran of the department and father of two young boys, was shot multiple times but managed to return fire, police said. Both Roscow and Mathis were taken to University Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said Roscow died from multiple gunshot wounds while Mathis died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Funeral services for Roscow will be held on Thursday. A procession will depart Palm South Jones Mortuary in Las Vegas at 9 a.m., and head toward Henderson’s Central Church, where funeral services are set for 10 a.m.

Police have also said that Roscow will be laid to rest in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, at a date to be determined.

“This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be released when it becomes available,” police said in a press release.

