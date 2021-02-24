Second person arrested in North Las Vegas park shooting

A second person was arrested on attempted murder charges after he told police he lured a teen to a park and shot him earlier this month.

Gabriel Lindquist, 19, was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a concealed a weapon without a permit, according to jail records.

Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 to a park where an 18-year-old man had been shot through the shoulder and three teens had run from the scene, according to an arrest report from North Las Vegas police.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old girl told the 18-year-old that she wanted to buy marijuana from him, and while he was at the unnamed North Las Vegas park he got into a fight with Lindquist and 16-year-old Jordan Neuman in the bathroom.

In an arrest report released Monday, Lindquist said he shot the man once before he, Neuman and the girl ran off.

In court records related to Lindquist’s case, his attorney argued that the shooting was in self-defense and said Lindquist was shot in the arm in November.

“This incident is related to that incident,” the court minutes read.

Lindquist is being held on $75,000 bail and has a court appearance scheduled for March 8.

According to the court minutes, prosecutors argued that the robbery was premeditated and that Lindquist “tried to shoot again, but the gun jammed.”

Neuman told police he did not want to participate in the shooting but “went along to keep Gabriel safe,” according to the police report.

The girl, whose name has not been released, and Neuman were arrested on the same charges as Lindquist. Neuman was released on $50,000 bail and has a court appearance scheduled for March 3.

Details regarding the girl’s juvenile hearings were not available Tuesday night.

