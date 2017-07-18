Second suspect arrested in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood shooting

Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in connection with Thursday’s shooting at Planet Hollywood Resort’s Miracle Mile Shops that injured two security guards.

Jaime Gonzalez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jonathan Ozuna, 34 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The parking garage near the Miracle Mile Shops at the Las Vegas Strip was closed after a shooting, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Metro police said two security guards were injured. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The parking garage near the Miracle Mile Shops at the Las Vegas Strip was closed after a shooting, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Metro police said two security guards were injured. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The parking garage near the Miracle Mile Shops at the Las Vegas Strip was closed after a shooting, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Metro police said two security guards were injured. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The parking garage near the Miracle Mile Shops at the Las Vegas Strip was closed after a shooting, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Metro police said two security guards were injured. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The parking garage near the Miracle Mile Shops at the Las Vegas Strip was closed after a shooting, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Metro police said two security guards were injured. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in connection with Thursday’s shooting at Planet Hollywood Resort’s Miracle Mile Shops that injured two security guards.

Jaime Gonzalez, 25, turned himself in through his attorney on Saturday, two days after another suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Ozuna, was arrested, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police think Gonzalez is the driver who fled after the shooting. He was taken to Clark County Detention Center and booked for burglary and grand larceny, among other charges.

Two Miracle Mile Shops security guards were shot at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday after trying to apprehend two grand larceny suspects on the Planet Hollywood parking garage’s third floor.

The incident stemmed from a robbery at the Sunglass Hut inside the Miracle Mile Shops, during which two men took an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.

The guards chased the men into the garage, where shots were fired and both guards were hit. The guards were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, Metro said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

36.110035, -115.168241