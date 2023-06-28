Security guard shoots man with rifle at condo complex

Turnberry Towers are seen at 322 E. Karen Ave., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A security guard at a central Las Vegas condominium complex Friday shot a man who fired an AR-15 style rifle in the lobby, police said.

At around 3:15 p.m., 32-year-old Andrew Warrender walked into the lobby of the Turnberry Towers, 322 E. Karen Ave., near Paradise Road, armed with an AR-15 style rifle. Warrender fired one shot at a security guard but his rifle malfunctioned.

As he exited the lobby the security guard shot Warrender several times in the thighs and abdomen, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Warrender was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun in an occupied structure.

Turnberry Towers employees said they recognized Warrender, according to the report, because he spent time at the complex visiting a relative who lived there. Police went up to the relative’s room for a welfare check and found a empty black case on a bed that appeared to be a case for the rifle.

Surveillance footage showed Warrender arrive in the valet area about an hour before the shooting. At around 3 p.m., he walked downstairs from the 36th floor to the lobby holding a rifle. The security guard who shot Warrender was detained by police but later released.

Warrender’s rifle was later determined to be a Stag Arms model Stag 6.8. According to police, Warrender required surgery and was booked in absentia.

He is due in court on Monday.

The wrong photos were initially attached to this story and have since been replaced with the correct photos.

