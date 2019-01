A Green Valley Ranch security guard shot an armed man in the lobby of the Henderson casino on Monday afternoon.

Henderson police respond to reports of a possible shooting at Green Valley Ranch casino on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. No one else was injured and the casino was not evacuated.

The man’s condition was unknown, Rothmeyer said.

